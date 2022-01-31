Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 311 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 311 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 236.14.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

