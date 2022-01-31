Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 250 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 250 target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 311 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 236.14.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

