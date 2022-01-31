Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Position Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $20,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,813,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,449,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after buying an additional 139,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after buying an additional 267,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after buying an additional 849,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after buying an additional 296,239 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VNOM opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -205.21 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

