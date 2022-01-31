Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,426 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

