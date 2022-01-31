Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,159,000 after acquiring an additional 856,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,193,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after acquiring an additional 92,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 327,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,598 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 3.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.41%.

Several analysts have commented on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

