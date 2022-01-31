Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,979,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,275,619,000 after purchasing an additional 537,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.