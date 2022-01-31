Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 11.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 30.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 71.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RNG opened at $162.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.10 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

