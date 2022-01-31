Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,208 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 99.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 918,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 457,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,515,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 189,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $81,773.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 65,673 shares of company stock worth $2,218,215 in the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $18.61 on Monday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $872.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.