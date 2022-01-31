Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,361,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,779 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $3,902,850.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

