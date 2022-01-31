Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after buying an additional 1,330,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after buying an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after buying an additional 2,863,413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.30.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.06.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

