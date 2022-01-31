Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 24,793 Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hut 8 Mining were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth about $164,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

