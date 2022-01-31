Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,667.78 ($35.99).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.87) to GBX 2,060 ($27.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($31.44) target price on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.08) target price on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, insider Richard Armitage sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,475 ($33.39), for a total transaction of £14,850 ($20,035.08). Also, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.16), for a total transaction of £186,524.16 ($251,651.59).

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 2,046 ($27.60) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,344.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,458.41. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,989 ($26.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,720 ($36.70).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 96.14 ($1.30) dividend. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

