Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Sells $4,679,909.19 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) insider Fmr Llc sold 149,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $4,679,909.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.