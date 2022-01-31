Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,230 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $20.34. 3,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

