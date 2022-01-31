Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $222.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $213.00 to $222.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRTX. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $243.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $243.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,214 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after purchasing an additional 240,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 424,829 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,658,000 after purchasing an additional 137,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

