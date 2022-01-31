Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) versus Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) Financial Contrast

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Columbine Valley Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 3.02 -$1.13 billion $3.67 4.24 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Columbine Valley Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -82.9, suggesting that its stock price is 8,390% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy 46.50% 0.98% 0.29% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy and Columbine Valley Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $18.94, indicating a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. operates as an energy company. It focuses on acquiring, exploring, developing and producing oil and natural gas properties predominately in the central and western United States. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

