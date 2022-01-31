Veritaseum (VERI) Trading Up 6.1% This Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for $96.52 or 0.00260756 BTC on popular exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $207.49 million and approximately $77,338.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00045577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00110375 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.