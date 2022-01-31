Varonis Systems (VRNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Varonis Systems to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS opened at $33.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.