Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $148.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.88. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

