Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after acquiring an additional 208,475 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $148.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.88. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

