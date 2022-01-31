Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,352,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.06. 5,992,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,743,131. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $87.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

