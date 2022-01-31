Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Holdings Raised by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 52.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIOV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIOV traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $169.61. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,095. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.05 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.10.

