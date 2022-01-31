Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 728,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.25% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 866,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $52.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $54.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

