Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 166,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX stock opened at $123.97 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.31.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.