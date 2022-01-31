VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,906 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 120,678 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 497,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

