Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report sales of $345.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.10 million to $354.00 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $323.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,539,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,517. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

