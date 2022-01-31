V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VFC. William Blair cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

NYSE VFC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.65. 27,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,794. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,520,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,976.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $62,426,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

