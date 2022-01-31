US Bancorp DE Sells 747 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $75.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average is $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.06 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,112 shares of company stock worth $6,798,667. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

