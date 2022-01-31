US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV opened at $72.17 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64.

