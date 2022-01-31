US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Heska were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Heska by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Heska by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after buying an additional 22,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Heska by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $132.02 on Monday. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $125.16 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 694.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.17.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.