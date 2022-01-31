US Bancorp DE Has $1.07 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PG&E by 381.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668,108 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 160.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,143,000 after buying an additional 10,494,530 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in PG&E by 33.3% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,100,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PG&E by 15.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,134,000 after buying an additional 5,149,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

PCG opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.68, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

