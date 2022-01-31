US Bancorp DE Has $1.07 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $125.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.