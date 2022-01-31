US Bancorp DE Buys 13,623 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.