Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Shares of UE opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,657,000 after buying an additional 1,510,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,545 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 765,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after purchasing an additional 763,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

