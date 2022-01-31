United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce $7.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.22 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

UNFI stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

