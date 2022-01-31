United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.19 Billion

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce $7.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.22 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

UNFI stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.