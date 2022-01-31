Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 179.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNIEF. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS UNIEF opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

