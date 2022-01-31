Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Lifted to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to a positive rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

