UBS Group (UBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UBS opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of UBS Group worth $47,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

