UBS Group Trims Fortis (TSE:FTS) Target Price to C$58.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.08.

TSE FTS traded up C$0.69 on Monday, reaching C$60.49. 707,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,423. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.54.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.8499998 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

