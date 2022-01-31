Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,275 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

