U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48. U.S. Century Bank has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USCB shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $868,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $4,575,000.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

