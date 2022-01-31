Tyson Foods (TSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $91.30 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

