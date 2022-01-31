Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $188.23 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.61 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

