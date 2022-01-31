Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Cut to GBX 80 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 90 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($1.08) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.94) to GBX 75 ($1.01) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70.50 ($0.95).

TLW stock opened at GBX 52.32 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 25.60 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.89). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £749.01 million and a P/E ratio of 5.19.

In related news, insider Sheila Khama acquired 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,578.52).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

