TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Down 37.9% in January

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TC opened at $2.18 on Monday. TuanChe has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.24.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter.

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

