TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,829 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $34.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $654.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,296 shares of company stock worth $172,676. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

