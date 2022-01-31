Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives $76.66 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.18.

TCNNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

TCNNF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,066. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13).

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

