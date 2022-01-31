Truist Financial Weighs in on W. R. Berkley Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

WRB stock opened at $84.66 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

