TrueFi (TRU) Market Capitalization Reaches $100.01 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $100.01 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

