TRON Price Reaches $0.0590 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, TRON has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and $777.43 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002504 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004056 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000259 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,801,240,241 coins and its circulating supply is 101,801,240,842 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.